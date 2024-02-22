After the spat on the radio, another detail worries Il Volo fans: what happened

There is an indiscretion, launched by the weekly Whowhich concerns the possible scenario of a separation on the part of The flight, the well-known trio that has enjoyed immense success practically all over the world for years. After the spat that took place between Piero and Gianluca a few days ago on the radio, today another detail emerged that makes fans suspicious.

Il Volo is undoubtedly one of the most successful Italian music groups of recent years. The group, which has now achieved worldwide fame, was born in 2010, but lately there are signs, picked up by fans, that lead one to suspect a possible imminent dissolution. The weekly underlined the last one Who.

The magazine launched this “scoop”, if it can be called that, regarding one of the three members, Piero Barone, who has been reportedly taking solo singing lessons. Even if the singer were to begin this journey, the newspaper points out, it does not mean that he would necessarily have to do so after the dissolution of the trio.

Other strange rumors had circulated a few days ago, after a strange spat that had taken place between him Piero Barone and Gianluca Ginobleduring an episode of Radio Number One in which they were guests without the other member of the group Ignazio Boschetto.

Ginoble, speaking of the cover evening in Sanremo, in which Il Volo performed Queen's “Who Wants to Live Forever”, said:

It was a different touch, because maybe people are used to seeing us in an almost too serious way, in reality we can also be other things, it's nice that people appreciated it.

Then came the immediate dig from his colleague Barone, who wanted to point out the fact that he had spoken for all threeas he has done for 15 years:

Do you want to be something else? Continue to be something else, don't speak for me.

Harsh tones it would appear have left fans wondering about the group's, at this point, shaky future. At the moment there is no concrete information on this matter, nor any declaration from those directly involved.