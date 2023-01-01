New Year’s route

A United flight departing from Seoul on January 1, 2023 arrived in San Francisco on December 31, 2022. Passengers of flight U858 will surely have had the feeling of stepping back in time and being able to celebrate two New Years: this is because the plane took off from Seoul at 0.29 on January 1, 2023 and landed in San Francisco, USA at 17.01 on December 31, 2022. The “strangeness” is obviously due to the time zone and is not so unusual on flights between Asia or the Oceania, where the clock is ahead, and North America. The FlightRadar24 website, which monitors the flights, noticed the fact and twittered the story of the passengers who have “travelled into the past”..



