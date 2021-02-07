Until now no one had felt what it is to go to 250 kilometers per hour and falling from 160 meters high. Soon some will live that experience.

It is that the Six Flags Qiddiya, a theme park that is being built in Qiddiya, 40 minutes from Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), will inaugurate in 2023 an unprecedented roller coaster called Falcon’s Flight (“the flight of the falcon”).

It will be the main protagonist of the Six Flags Qiddiya amusement park, in Saudi Arabia. The roller coaster will be 4 kilometers long and 160 meters high.

It is a roller coaster of four kilometers of travel with a fall that in one of its sections will allow you to experience the sensation of weightlessness.

The new amusement park belongs to Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the largest regional theme park company globally with 26 parks in the United States, Mexico and Canada, as indicated on the official website.

Six Flags Qiddiya will feature 28 attractions distributed in several thematic spaces: The City of Emotions, Discovery Spring, Steam Town, Twilight Gardens, Valley of Fortune, and the Great Exhibition. This project started in April 2018 and is scheduled to open to the public in 2023.

