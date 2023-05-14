“Rossiyskaya Gazeta” showed a video with the flight of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the skyscraper of Artemovsk after the strike of the Russian Armed Forces

The flight of soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) from a high-rise building in Artemivsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut) after the strike of Russian military personnel was caught on video. Relevant Frames were made public on the Rossiyskaya Gazeta website.

The video shows the entrance of a multi-storey building in Artemovsk, where the Ukrainian military is stationed. After the rocket hits the skyscraper, the entire entrance is covered in dust. Without looking into the road, the Ukrainian fighters are trying to leave the dangerous place and run to another. Some of them fall along the way.

According to Rossiyskaya Gazeta, a narrow strip of high-rise buildings in the west of Artemovsk remained under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On May 13, the Ministry of Defense said that the Russian military had liberated a quarter in the northwestern part of Artemovsk. Then it was noted that the object was taken with the support of the landing troops, which fettered the actions of the enemy from the flanks.

Prior to this, the Ukrainian radar system was destroyed in the Donetsk direction. The blow was delivered by the “South” unit on a tip from the reconnaissance officer of the “Sparta” battalion.