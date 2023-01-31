Residents of the Krasnoyarsk Territory filmed the fall of a large burning meteorite

Residents of the Krasnoyarsk Territory filmed the fall of a large meteorite that burned up while passing through the layers of the earth’s atmosphere. Frames publishes Telegram– channel “Borus”.

The footage taken by the car’s DVR showed the moment when the meteorite flew over the village. Then it exploded and split into several pieces. At the same time, a bright flash lit up the sky.

Residents of the Russian region noted that they heard loud noises, and some added that they even felt shaking in their homes. It is noted that the meteorite fell in the region of the regional capital, Krasnoyarsk.

