The previous semester was horrible at Cruz Azul. Those from the capital of the country gave the penalty to others both on the pitch and off it. With the ball, not even with the arrival of Ricardo Ferretti, the team had a sporting level where they showed that they were up to the task of competing for something important. In addition, they were involved in many off-field issues, both footballers and managers, everything was chaos.
The only good news inside the machine has a first and last name, Rodrigo Huescas. The young Mexican, who for many years has been known to have brilliant sports conditions, demonstrated his quality throughout the semester, despite being located in an area of the field that is not the one that corresponds to him, since by nature he is an extreme, but he worked as a winger in the face of staff poverty. The footballer’s performance was such that he drew the attention of teams in Europe, in fact, his departure is still very viable.
MedioTiempo reports that despite the fact that Ferretti and the sports area have the Mexican for the tournament, the reality is that the options of leaving for Europe are still very much alive, in fact they grew once the soccer player was part of the sub tour -23 for Spain and in case of doing a good Central American games, (competition where he will be followed closely by viewers), perhaps the transfer of the young man of only 20 years will fully materialize in this same market.
#flight #Huescas #Europe #ruled
Leave a Reply