Southwest Airlines turned the couple’s trip into an extraordinary journey by surprising them with an unexpected gift of toilet paper. Videos and details of the story are published by Nine Travel.

According to the newspaper, the passengers Haley and Blake (Haley and Blake) were supposed to fly on a honeymoon trip, but due to the delay in the plane, they would not be able to reach their destination in time. They were eventually forced to buy new tickets for the Southwest Airlines flight.

When the airline employees found out about the problems of the newlyweds, they decided to present the couple with a homemade gift. Calling the passengers to the front of the cabin, the flight attendant informed them that the crew were presenting them with an “impromptu wedding cake,” a roll of toilet paper decorated with cutlery and cocktail straws.

“These crowns of love are for the new Mister and Mrs.,” said an airline employee, putting crowns made from snacks on their heads over their heads.

In the comments under the video, users congratulated the couple and expressed their opinion about the gift. “They did the same when I took my twin daughters to Las Vegas for my birthday! The whole plane sang “happy birthday” to them. Excellent memory. Thank you Southwest Airlines ”,“ Congratulations to the newlyweds. Many thanks to the flight attendant with an amazing voice. ”“ This is awesome! I’m flying with Southwest Airlines tomorrow – delighted with your hospitality! ” – they wrote.

