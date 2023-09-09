Home page World

From: Maximilian Hertel

Split

There is more to the friendly greeting of the flight attendants upon boarding than just pure formality. Regular codes are often used.

Munich – If you want to get on a plane, you first have to pass the watchful eyes of the flight attendants. What seems like a mere formality to many travelers is a hard-nosed game and a question of safety for the flight crew.

Passengers are often not supposed to hear everything that is discussed among the flight staff. That’s why flight attendants often use special code words that reveal what they think of the passengers.

The security check of the flight attendants

After the security check at the airport, the flight attendants are the first person that passengers go through when boarding the plane. A lot can happen while waiting at the terminal, so the flight attendants pay close attention to whether the travelers are fit to fly.

Boarding the plane – more than just a formality. © Science Photo Library

It happens again and again that an argument escalates into the clouds. That’s why it’s even more important to identify potential troublemakers and unpleasant fellow passengers before take-off.

For example, heavily intoxicated passengers can be classified as a risk. In case of doubt, the rest of the crew will be consulted as to whether the person concerned has to leave the plane again – said a former flight attendant FOCUS online.

Physical fitness is particularly attractive for flight attendants

Physical characteristics also play a role in the assessment of flight attendants. If the passenger appears sick, frail or generally unfit, they should not be placed near an emergency exit. Physical fitness is particularly attractive for flight attendants in dangerous situations.

The same applies to the language skills of the passengers. In an emergency, passengers in critical seats must be able to understand instructions from staff. However, if you lack English skills, this can prove difficult and cost valuable time.

“5 days in America” – every flight attendant’s dream

Of course, screening passengers is not always just about safety. The Australian radio station “Kyle & Jackie O” reports on a similar coding in the language used by the crew as in the internationally used NATO alphabet.

Accordingly, the statement “I might do 5 days in America.” means that the flight attendant is particularly impressed by the passenger in seat 5A. If it is the passenger in seat 7D, it would be “I might do 7 days in Denmark.”.

“Servus” – the flight attendants’ secret greeting code for attractive passengers

In addition to the safety aspects of onboarding, there is also room in German usage for less serious phrases in the greeting ritual – like a former flight attendant FOCUS online reported. Only passengers who are perceived as attractive would be greeted with “Hello”. This means that those affected are part of a game that has become established as entertainment among flight attendants.

In this way, the flight attendants can playfully communicate their attractive favorites among the passengers to each other. So if you as a passenger prick up your ears when boarding and interpret the signs correctly, you can take the “Hello” as a compliment.

The flight attendants must say “Hello”.

However, there are also rules when awarding the “Hello”. Accordingly, at least one “Hello” must be given by each flight attendant during onboarding. Anyone who doesn’t adhere to this must honor the last passenger with a “Hello” as their personal favorite and therefore the most attractive person.