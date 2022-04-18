The flight attendant told about the way to transfer from economy to business class for free

Former flight attendant Lia Ocampo has revealed a way to transfer from economy to business class for free during a flight. Her words lead The Sun.

The flight attendant said that service class upgrades are extremely rare, but it is still possible. “Sometimes during the flight there are problems with the weight and balance of the aircraft. Then the crew asks passengers from the tail section of the liner to transfer to the middle of the cabin or to the front, ”the woman explained.

According to her, preference in this case is given to frequent flyers. The staff receives their list before the flight. If there were no loyal customers of the airline on board this time, the most polite and smiling passengers have a chance to transfer to business class. In particular, those who address flight attendants by name.

In November last year, another flight attendant said that airline loyalty card holders and those who have accumulated a large number of miles can transfer to an enhanced comfort class for free. Her colleague noted that the chances of flying in business class increase if the traveler treats members of the aircraft with sweets or gives small souvenirs.