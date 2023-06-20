Yacht stewardess spoke about a guest who wanted to be watched while eating

The chief stewardess of a luxury superyacht shared the secrets of her work and spoke about the strangest requests of billionaires. Her story published edition of the Daily Star.

According to 39-year-old Giselle (Giselle), the rich often turn to the staff with rather shocking offers. “Once a multi-millionaire guest wanted to pay ten thousand dollars to a crew member who would defecate on a glass table while he lay under it,” the flight attendant shared, without specifying whether this wish was fulfilled.

Another guest wanted one of the crew members to watch him while eating. Therefore, the hostess had to stand in the corner of the room every time he dined. “Any request, no matter how strange or crazy it may seem, is our duty. If it is not of a sexual nature and does not threaten the health or life of the crew, ”Giselle explained. She added that superyacht owners say the crew “should fit their yacht” and be “just as good-looking”.

Previously, a flight attendant who has worked on a private jet for more than 10 years, spoke about the strangest requests of the rich and famous clients. According to her, the rich do not always behave decently, in particular, some get drunk right during the flight. In addition, influential people often ask for strange favors during the flight – for example, once a VIP client demanded to immediately land the plane because she wanted to eat a hamburger.