A flight attendant on a foreign airline called passengers’ habit of not washing their hands after using the toilet disgusting. She spoke about this on social networks, to which paid attention British tabloid The Mirror.

42-year-old Natalie Magee from Colorado recorded a video in which she admitted that she was shocked by the bad manners of some travelers.

“We have a lot of complaints, for example, about people who don’t close the door to the restroom or leave it a mess. And also when you can hear the water draining, but you can’t hear the sound of the sink. This indicates that the person did not wash his hands,” the flight attendant complained about the most unpleasant behavior of the passengers.

Magee also urged travelers to behave on an airplane as if they were at home: treat the area with care and respect.

The former flight attendant previously said that after six years of working with an unnamed foreign airline, she “hated every second” of working on board. 33-year-old Kat Kamalani from Utah, USA, admitted that, firstly, she did not like the hierarchical system at the airline.