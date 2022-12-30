Former flight attendant says headphones are the dirtiest thing on a plane

A former flight attendant called on-board headphones one of the most dangerous items for passengers. She shared her opinion on the Quora forum. The publication drew the attention of the publication LADbible.

According to the flight attendant, headphones on board the aircraft can contain a lot of germs and dirt, as dozens of people use them daily. In this case, soft linings are replaced only if they are torn. She noted that during the spread of the coronavirus, this problem is becoming more acute. The flight attendant recommended that passengers bring their own headphones on board, as even the cheapest technology will be safer and cleaner than onboard.

The flight attendant also drew attention to the on-board pillows and blankets. As soon as the plane lands, the crew gather the blankets and just fold them for the next flight, she noted. “At least they are generous enough to at least change the pillow covers,” she concluded.

Earlier in October, a Ryanair passenger was outraged by the dirt on board the plane, describing the condition of the cabin with the phrase “the dirtiest flight in history.” The man was outraged by the remnants of food and wrappers under the chairs. At the same time, the tourist noted that, according to the flight attendants, the aircraft is cleaned after each flight.