Touch defend ‘The Flight Attendant’ And at the risk of being left alone, I will. Although surely there is a silent mass that has recommended it. Dreaming is free. Nor is it a question of deceiving anyone because, go ahead than people I estimate, I value their criteria and I follow their correct recommendations, they think patience runs out in the third chapter. But they are the same ones with which enriching debates can be held about whether the end of ‘Lost’ closed the plot or not, if the last season of ‘Game of Thrones’ was up to the task or if we continue to cry when listening to SIA and remembering the last scene of ‘Two meters underground’.

To what concerns us. ‘The Flight Attendant’ it’s a great guilty pleasure. Let’s recognize at this point that raising it to a good series would already be a bit daring. It is also likely that we will not remember it when we have to review the best of the decade. In fact, if it is not due to its proximity to the end of 2020, we would not have remembered in the review of that year. But There are eight agile, funny, curious chapters, surreal? … And with some protagonists who are at the height of the crazy roles that they have to play. A Kaley Cuoco which manages that instead of remembering his Penny from ‘The Big Bang Theory’ he constantly immerses us in the video clip ‘Toxic’ by Britney Spears – perfect prequel to ‘The Flight Attendant’, and Rosie perez, whose character is crying out for a spinoff.

What is it about? A stewardess Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) makes the route to Bangkok. On the scale, he goes out, gets drunk and wakes up hungover in a hotel room where, next to him, there is a dead man. The intrigue begins almost at that moment when she doesn’t even remember if she could have been the murderer or not. He does not tell anyone. He tries to lead a normal life and hide his nervousness on the return flight. Back in New York, the FBI interrogates her about what happened. From this point the police plot itself is mixed, that of Cassey trying to get answers about what happened that night, the relationship with his partner Megan (Rosie Perez) and his lawyer friend Ani (Zosia mamet). To the cocktail, loaded with black humor and surrealist overtones, sAdding up alcohol addictions, dating men, corruption schemes, hired killers … So, crazy, all in the same pack. Without forgetting Álex (Michiel Huisman) who, despite turning into a corpse within minutes of starting all this mess, has a leading role in the series. In short, what has become the typical weekend drunkenness and that the next day you don’t remember what you did. Well, that’s the same, but in Bangkok, a luxury hotel with a dead man by our side.

‘The Flight Attendant’ he is winning in each episode. Although the plots of some characters could have been spared, or those of others are left short and wanting further development, the successive episodes add in agility and in a loss of complexes about what is correct or not, losing any fear of the absurd. Little by little, almost without realizing it, the series turns from a black comedy tone to a murder thriller. Although its broadcast can already be seen complete, it is structured with the old school canons of a structure designed to leave you waiting for the next week’s chapter.

No, of course ‘The Flight Attendant’ not a credible series. Do many things in real life look like it to us? But he is aware of what he is and what he wants to be. To tell what you want and how you want. And also, it will have a second season. We’ll see if we remember her by then.

HBO premiered ‘The Flight Attendant’ on November 26, 2020. The entire first season can now be seen on the platform.