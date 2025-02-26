02/26/2025



Updated at 11: 00h.





In addition to his undoubted skill as one of the best pilots in the world, Fernando Alonso’s facility is also incredible to arouse the illusion of millions of fans of Formula 1. The Asturian and the rest of the participants in the 2025 World Cup in F1 have climbed today to their new cars for the preseason tests. It is the first opportunity to see in action the novelties in the cars and on the grill, with a good number of pilots premiering colors on their monkeys.

And in that scenario it has highlighted the world -threatening Spanish of the world. Its renewed car has been one of the most looks monopolized In the Shakir circuit (Baréin) by having many novelties and The imminent landing of the Aerodynamics Guru Adrian Newey In the team from March.

The British team has been used thoroughly in recent months to rebuild a car that paid far from what expected during the last season. So much that practically ninety percent of the car is newwith changes in the ground, the pontones or the front wing.

Its performance is therefore an unknown, waiting for what can be seen in these practices on the asphalt and in the first races of the season that begins on March 16. But Fans have already been excited about Fernando Alonso’s first laps and his Aston Martin. And the reason is in the aforementioned changes in the front wing.









A good number of fans have stayed with the image of that important piece of the new car and its performance in the first hours of test, in which The Spanish pilot has always shot in the top positions and has even led the time table. A piece that has recovered a feature that made the car fly in 2023.

An obvious flexibility

The shared videos on social networks along with comments full of emotion for what they could suppose, show that Aston Martin’s front wing It is flexible, as does two seasonsWhen Aston Martin surprised everyone fighting unexpectedly by the podiums.

Fundamental element of cars aerodynamics, moved remarkably according to the AMR25 He faced the curves or lines, attending to the visibility of the logo of one of the team’s sponsors, more or less hidden according to the moment.

In spite They will also have Newey’s wisdom in their development during the season.

To see if they are founded or not to wait for all pilots with their new cars and at the beginning of the Formula 1 season, set for March 16 at the Albert Park circuit In Melbourne, Australia.