There is an alert in the Florida Department of Health (USA) because, so far this year, they have recorded a total of 26 cases of people infected by the dangerous Vibrio vulnificus bacterium, known as the “flesh eater”, 5 of which were fatal.

Vibrio vulnificus is a bacterium found in warm, brackish seawater that can enter the bloodstream through recent cuts and scrapes, iindicated the Department of Health of this southern state.

Its name, the flesh-eating bacterium, is due, according to the CDC, to the fact that “some Vibrio vulnificus infections cause necrotizing fasciitis, a serious infection in which the flesh around the open wound dies.”

According to the report of the Florida health authorities, since last January the Vibrio vulnificus bacterium, which can also be found in raw or undercooked shellfish, has caused the death of two people in Hillsborough County.

The bacteria can enter the bloodstream through recent cuts and scrapes.

The remaining three deaths from the rare bacteria occurred in Polk, Pasco and Sarasota counties.

All of these counties, except Polk, are located on the Florida coast that overlooks the Gulf of Mexico.

This year, according to official counts, Three other deaths have been reported in other states, including one in New York and two in Connecticut.

Infections caused by Vibrio vulnificus are rare and more serious than most others.. According to the government Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one in three people who become infected with this bacterium die.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, each year between 100 and 200 cases of infections caused by this bacterium are reported in the United States.

While most who get vibrosis will recover in about three days with no long-term effects, a small percentage of those who get it require intensive care or even amputation, the CDC said.

Last year, Florida reported 17 deaths and 74 cases, but those numbers were “abnormally high” due to impacts from Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Health noted in its report.

Vibrio vulnificus especially affects the elderly or older people with immune system problems and can only be fought with antibiotics.

For all these reasons, the health authorities recommend that people with a weak immune system wear sandals or slippers on the beach, especially when climbing rocks.

Doctors advise, for their part, to refrain from eating raw shellfish, especially oysters, and not to bathe in the sea or brackish water with recent wounds or cuts on the skin to avoid any possibility of contagion.

EFE