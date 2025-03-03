03/03/2025



Updated at 6:25 p.m.





Federico García Lorca and Grenade These are the axes on which the Flemish New York Festival of this year revolves, which will be held between March 5 and 15, and that will be attended by artists such as Eva Yerbabuena, Patricia Guerrero, Alfonso Losa, Manuel Liñán, El Turry, Juan Habichuela Nieto, Sara Jiménez, Marina Heredia or La Plazuela.

«We wanted to remember the trip that Federico García Lorca made to New York, of which a century will soon meet,” he explains Miguel Maríncreator and director of the Flamenco Festival, which celebrates its twentieth fourth edition this year. We also wanted to remember the legacy of Granada to the flamenco, and I remembered that in 2025 twenty years of the concert that Enrique Morente gave next to Tomatito in the Carnegie Hall; He was one of the mythical concerts of the festival, left a mark similar to that offered a couple of years before at BAM, and in which he presented ‘Omega’ ».

Marín decided to focus on Granada artists. «It has been a surprise to see the diversity and richness of proposals in Granada at this time, and I think that is also partly the result of the legacy of Morente, which was the one who opened the mind to the flamenco, opened the doors and drove them lose your fear of being creative and to leave a little of the usual channels ».

In Granada, he adds, are artists rooted with the tradition with more contemporary proposals: at the dance, this edition presents Eva Yerbabuena, Manuel Liñán, Patricia Guerrero and Alfonso Losa or Sara Jiménez. Together with them, artists like Marina Heredia -“which is one of the great voices of traditional flamenco” -, Kiki Morente, La Plazuela or Zen del Sur ».









Granada, recalls Marín, hosted in 1922 the contest of Cante Jondo, point and apart in the history of flamenco. «Granada has given very large artists: Mario Maya, the beans, the Morente … Granada’s legacy has a magnitude that is often not valued, and I think he deserved to put the magnifying glass on him. And we present not only quality artists, but with a wide variety of looks, amplitude and diversity ».

Miguel Marín, director of Flamenco Festival



JM Serrano





Lorca is an inspiration and a guide for the festival, follows its director. «There are several shows dedicated to him: the concerts of Habichuela Nieto, Kiki Morente, Marina Heredia … There is also a round table on his legacy. That allows us to deepen the issues and give it greater cultural importance that goes beyond what is a program that only seeks excellence, which is not little ».

Anyway, he says, what we are looking for above all is to offer A look as wide as possible of what is flamenco today; We want the festival to be that window in which to look out to the widest possible horizon of the creation of this moment ».

Miguel Marín says that Flamenco lives a good creative moment despite the precariousness in which he lives mainly in the world of dance, where the big private companies have practically disappeared. “But at the creative level there is still that creative drive that is innate to artists.”

Twenty -five years ago in the City Center hall, which hosts dance shows, Spanish speaking was mostly heard -the public was, above all, the Hispanic community; In the last editions, English imposed on our language. «I think the program for children and schools that we have been doing for two decades has been important; This year with Patricia Guerrero and Alfonso Lasa. It consists of going to schools and telling children what flamenco is, what are their main rhythms, where they come from. Then they come to see the show and later they are given another class. We are creating, I think, the public of the future. It has also been important to create stable alliances with very based cultural institutions in New York and each with a very different audience ».

«The public -completa- has been accompanying the evolution of flamencoof the artists themselves. There is a faithful audience that has less prejudice and comes with less preconceived ideas. The public is curious and wants to come to see the new proposals; For us it is important, because it allows us to be able to renew and that the poster is different every year. 75 percent of this year’s artists are presented for the first time in New York »