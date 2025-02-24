Completed the third of the six scheduled stages. The Real Club Náutico de Sanxenxo was in charge of hosting this Saturday at the Fleet of the Interclub regatta for a new assault on the Pontevedra estuary, proof that was also scoring for the Concello and Nauta Sanxenxo trophy. Once the first half of the circuit, Orion, Balea Dous, Arpón IV-Seida, Marcolfo, Ziraralla, Daikiri and Iasi are maintained as leaders of the general are fulfilled.

After the storm came calm. The storm that hit Galicia with strong wind gusts of more than 35 knots and a very intense rain gave way to a Saturday of stable conditions, with soft winds that allowed the Regatas Committee to give the exit horn for a tour of the interior of the 11 mile estuary for classes 1 to 4, 9.4 miles for two and 6.35 for classics and veterans.

In Class 1 Froiz, Javier Pérez (Mrcy Baiona) is still not giving truce, which was imposed without problems in his class and maintains a Saturday the leadership followed by the Deep Blue 2.1 of Vicente Cid (RCN Vigo), which was today second today , and the Ozosana de Juan Carlos Pérez (CN León), which is third.

Class 2 Abanca was the winner of the previous test, the Balea Dous de Luis Pérez (RCN Rodeira), a result that helps him establish himself in the leadership. They are followed in the General the Squid II of Francisco Lusquiños (CN Portonovo) and the marine ronatic of Anna Carneiro (CN San Telmo).









Class 3 Murimar Seguros also has a leader who counts his actions for victories, such as Arpón IV-Saida de Iñaki Carbajo (Beluso CN), which seems to have finally found the perfect setting of the ship, imposing itself on vessels as powerful as the Espita by José Luis Lastra (CN Beluso) who was second and the Portuguese Javitudo by Pedro Barbosa (CV Atlantic), third. Both also occupy the second and third drawer of the provisional podium.

In class 4 myagal very good regatta of the Marcolfo of José Alejandro Martínez (CN Cangas), who took the rest of the participants in their class, being second the fanciulla of Manuel Castro-Gil (RCR Galicia)-tercerro in the general- and third the northern Piko of Manuel Castro (CN Boiro), which occupies the second position of the classification.

In solitary and two Opticalia Campelo El Ziraralla first of Ramón and Angeles Barreiro (RCN Sanxenxo), honoring his name, he won again in this class with the 25 -minute Venatja a whopping on the second classified, the Samoa de Simón Bernárdez and Maria Carmen Arcas (RCM Aguete).

The classics and veteran naval effects Jesús Betanzos does not change the script of previous days and that Jorge Manuel Álvarez (RCN Sanxenxo) won again, followed by the golfiñ Vilagarcía).

And in classics and veterans Landín Computer science, the IASI of José Antonio Ortigueira (CN Portonovo) was imposed and thus undid the triple tie to points that were at the head of his general classification. El Peregrina – Cobre San Rafael de Carlos Núñez (CN Portonovo) and the Cassandra of Javier Pazó (CN Portonovo) are, on the other hand, second and third respectively.

The next appointment will be played on Saturday, March 8 under the organization of the Military Naval School.

The 11th Interclubes Regatta Ría de Pontevedra has the collaboration and sponsorship of the City Council of Sanxenxo, Concello de Marín, Concello de Poio, Nauta Sanxenxo, Abanca, Murimar Seguros, Froiz, Opticalia Campelo, Myagal, Naval Effects Jesús Betanzos and Informatics Landín.