Ever since the Russian army began decimating the Ukrainian forces with the use of Iranian-made kamikaze drones, the defense of Kiev has done everything not only to prevent attacks (sometimes even aimed at civilian targets), but also to reproduce its devastating effect. In this case we can see how the special unit Kryla has created a mini fleet of homemade kamikaze drones assembled in a very rudimentary but, nonetheless, extremely effective way.

Ukraine – Russia, follow today’s live 20 January



01:10