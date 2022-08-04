Home page politics

Of: George Anastasiadis

Friends and party are turning their backs on Gerhard Schroeder, the former chancellor and gas lobbyist does not want to break with Putin. © IMAGO/Sven / Simon Klaus Haag

Schröder met with Putin again. The former chancellor is a political impostor who is taking his Putin propaganda to the extreme, comments Georg Anastasiadis.

The German Chancellor a. D. Gerhard Schröder is a political imposter: a flawless agent of Putin, who poses as an honest broker between the West and the dictator in the Kremlin. On his behalf he tries to split Germany. Schröder is driving a wedge into society by turning the German citizens, stressed and deeply insecure by war and inflation, against their own government and leading the people to believe that Russia is willing to negotiate.

Schröder was in Moscow last week where he met with Putin.

Russian willingness to understand is a lie

Of course there isn’t. What Putin really wants has recently been revealed by his henchmen with disarming frankness: Russia’s borders, as Kremlin hate preacher Dmitri Medvedev put it with unfriendly greetings to the “artificial states” of Georgia and Kazakhstan, “end nowhere”. It is fitting that Foreign Minister Lavrov, after a long period of denial, recently declared “regime change” in Kyiv and the conquest of other Ukrainian territories to be Moscow’s official war goals. The “good news” about the Russian willingness to understand, which Schröder now spoke about in his shameless Gerd Show, is a lie.

In Bavaria, the saying goes: “Like the Lord, like the Gscherr.” Schröder takes part in the propaganda war of a wolfish regime against the country from which he once promised to avert damage as chancellor. This is unprecedented. If German Social Democracy ever had a reason to expel a member, Gerd Schroeder delivered it to the party free of charge. However, the SPD should not allow itself too much time with this. Otherwise the long shadow of her ex-Chancellor will fall on her.