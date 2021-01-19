The Android 11 operating system update has a bug that prevents the recognition of game console bluetooth controllers in smartphones, including the Stadia command, the gaming platform in streaming of Google.

Since Android 11 began to be distributed, cell phone users who decided to update it to this version encountered a technical problem that, for the moment, has no solution.

The problem affects Pixel devices, but also other Android phones like Samsung and OnePlus, as explained in XDA Developers.

Basically The technical failure prevents linking via the bluetooth of the cell phone with the wireless joystick of Xbox One and PlayStation 4, as well as Stadia, as explained by users in the Google forum. Or if they do connect, the game doesn’t recognize the button mapping.

Google has known about the existence of this failure since they began to report it in 2020, and since then the company’s developers have been investigating what causes this problem, although for the moment no solution available.

Last December, Motorola revealed that Android 11 was going to be available on a series of brand smartphones, such as Razr 2019 or Edge, which will have more intuitive ways to manage conversations and new controls with the new version of the operating system.

The PS4 Remote Play application on a cell phone with the Android operating system. Photo: DPA.

In total there are more than 20 mobile devices of the Motorola and Lenovo brands that will be able to update to Android 11 in the coming months, “depending on the support of collaborators,” the company said in a statement.

The models are: motorola razr 5G, motorola razr 2019, motorola edge, motorola edge +, motorola one 5G, motorola one action, motorola one fusion, motorola one fusion +, motorola one hyper, motorola one vision, moto g 5G, moto g 5G plus, moto g pro, moto g stylus, moto g9, moto g9 play, moto g9 plus, moto g9 power, moto g8, moto g8 power, moto g power and Lenovo K12 Note.

South Korean manufacturer Samsung did the same by revealing the update schedule for its One UI 3.0 customization layer, with which it will bring the new Android 11 operating system to its mobile phones in the coming months.

In January, the system update began to be available for all family cell phones Galaxy S10, Note 10 and Note 20, as well as the foldable Galaxy Z Flip and the recent Z Fold 2 – the original Fold will arrive in February.

Galaxy Note 20 already has the possibility of updating to Android 11 version.

For its part, in March 2021, One UI 3.0 will reach mid-range mobile phones Galaxy A51, M21, M30s, M31, Note 10 Lite and the Galaxy Tab S7 tablet, while in April Android 11 It will debut on the Galaxy A50 and M51.

Updates will continue in the Samsung catalog in May (Galaxy A21s, A31, A70, A71 and A80, plus Galaxy Tab S6 and S6 Lite tablets), June (Galaxy A01, A01 Core, A11, M11 and Galaxy Tab A tablet ) and July (Galaxy A30 and Galaxy Tab S5e tablet).

Finally, in August, the Galaxy A10, A10s, A20, A20s and A30s phones and the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 and Tab Active Pro tablets will also receive the update to One UI 3 based on Android 11.

Android 11 introduces new and improved device controls, with more intuitive ways to manage conversations. It also offers simple and optimized controls to manage compatible connected devices, and in security, it allows you to set unique permissions to the applications that need your microphone, camera or location.