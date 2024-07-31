From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 07/31/2024 – 16:00

The Arabic fast-food chain Habib’s has joined the pistachio craze and launched four new desserts with the flavor of the nut, including a traditional esfiha and a puff pastry esfiha.

“Although pistachios are a phenomenon and part of the biggest gastronomic trend of the year, our difference, in addition to working with fresh ingredients and offering an unmistakable flavor, is in our own production,” says Roberto Gnypek, marketing director at Habib’s, in a statement.

The number of launches of major pistachio-flavored brands has been growing since last year, when there was also a large increase in imports of the nut. 601,062 kilos were imported in 2023, almost double the average of the previous five years, of around 340 thousand kilos.

In 2024, this number could be even higher, as 398,375 kilos were imported up until July.

In addition to Habib’s, Burger King, Ofner, Starbucks and Bacio de Latte are among the chains that have recently launched pistachio products.