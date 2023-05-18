“Especially in light of public finance constraints”

“The model prefigured by the delegation as a point of arrival – a single rate system together with a reduction in the tax burden – might be unrealistic for a country with a large welfare system, especially in light of public finance constraints; in any case, the redistributive effects will have to be carefully evaluated”. This is underlined by the head of the Bank of Italy’s tax assistance and consultancy service, Giacomo Ricottiin a hearing in the Chamber, according to which “aspects remain not fully clarified on the subject of personal taxation.

“The challenge – he underlines – will be to put into practice the principles which inspire the delegation by keeping together the constraints of the public budget, horizontal and vertical equity. Pending the introduction of the flat tax, the extension of the replacement regimes could reduce the ‘system fairness’.

