Electoral political polls today March 21, 2023

POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – Confidence decreases, compared to last week, in the government and in the Prime Minister GiorgiaMeloni, while the most appreciated figure remains the head of state Sergio Mattarella. This is what emerges from the latest Quorum/YouTrend survey for Sky TG24. Also at the center of the survey was the “flat tax”, the basic income, the stop on the sale of petrol and diesel cars from 2035 and the ecological transition.

In general, trust in politicians decreases. The most evident drop is that of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (41%, -2% compared to last week). In contrast, the secretary of the Pd Elly Schlein (stable), the leader of the Lega Matteo Salvini (+1%) and the president of the Republic Sergio Mattarella (+1%).

There is also a sharp drop in the opinion on the government (+4% of negative opinions, -2% of positives compared to last week), which is now in a situation of 41%/49%. Italians reject the “flat tax” across the board: 43% do not agree with the introduction of the measure, against 35% in favor and 22% of the undecided.

There is strong skepticism about the “flat tax” among voters of all opposition parties, while among the government parties there is strong support especially for Lega and Forza Italia: less enthusiastic but still strongly in favor are the voters of Fratelli d’Italia (67%)

HOW POLLS ARE MADE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by polling companies according to precise scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to be interviewed that is sufficiently large and representative of the population to be analysed. In the case of polls on voting intentions for political parties or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible. Generally a political-electoral poll is considered reliable if the indicated margin of error is 3 percent with a 95 percent confidence interval. It is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population that the pollsters face the greatest difficulty. Interviews for electoral political polls are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out the interviews, opinion poll companies rely on specialized companies.