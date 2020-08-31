This flat-rate fine of 200 euros which must apply to all drugs, but mainly targets cannabis users, has been tested since June in several cities including Reims, Créteil and Rennes.

If all drugs are concerned, cannabis is in the sights. Experimented in several cities, the flat-rate fine of 200 euros for the use of narcotics will be generalized to the entire territory on Tuesday.

At the end of July, during a trip to Nice, Prime Minister Jean Castex announced its generalization at the start of the school year in order to help the police to “apply a sanction without delay” and fight “against the points of resale which plague the districts”. In August, the Minister of the Interior Gérard Darmanin declared that this fine, which will be applied “everywhere in France, in the districts of Créteil as in the XVIe arrondissement of Paris”, is a “technique which consists in killing all drug trafficking”.

If it is settled within two weeks, the fine is reduced to 150 euros. Beyond 45 days, the offender will have to pay an increase set at 450 euros.

In the test cities, as of August 26, 545 fines had been distributed, including 172 in Rennes, according to the city’s public prosecutor. Out of these 172 verbalizations, “166 were for cannabis and 7 for cocaine”, Philippe Astruc said in a press release. “70% of infringement notices were sent to offenders, 32% of whom have already paid the fine”, added the prosecutor.

Despite one of the most repressive policies in Europe, the French are the leading consumers of cannabis in Europe and rank third for cocaine.

Thus, the number of arrests for infringement of the legislation on narcotic drugs increased from 81,000 in 1995 to 198,000 in 2018, according to statistics from the Ministry of the Interior compiled by the French Observatory for Drugs and Drug Addiction (OFDT) . In 2017, 67,500 convictions for this offense were handed down.