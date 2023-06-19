During a recent interview with the microphones of i9the director of The Flash, Andy Muschettiwanted to clarify a very particular thing about i Visual Effects created in his film.

According to the director, the visual effects are deliberately as they appeared on screen, far from reality, but why? Because when another superhero wear your own maskthe world around them doesn’t change, while with Flash instead he wants to make just that happen, bringing viewers into the world of Barry Allen.

According to him, the intention was to create a completely new visual language, for example when Barry uses the Speed ​​Force, or when he runs so fast that he goes back in time (Chrono Bowl): in these cases, any other human being must be “strange”.

One of the examples made by the director concerns precisely on the opening scene of the film, the moment in which Barry runs to Gotham City to save children in a nursery. The effects as described above, seem wrong, almost incomplete, but it is intentional:

Of course we want to convey the idea that we are in Flash’s perspective. Everything is distorted in terms of light and texture. We enter this “water world,” which is basically being in Barry’s point of view.

While the takings are good for the first few days, even before the release there were rumors about the conditions for a sequel.