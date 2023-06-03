Michael Shannonthe actor who plays the General Zod in the DC Cinematic Universe, he recently revealed why he decided to return to the role in the film The Flash.

In a recent interview given to Vanity Fairwhich summarized Shannon’s career, talked about The man of Steel and the aforementioned The Flash. Man of Steel is the film that saw the debut of Zod, a character who, however concluded its narrative arc in the aforementioned film.

Since then, the actor has never set foot on a DC movie set, but with The Flash things have changed. Shannon has in fact revealed that when the director of the film, namely Andy Muschietti, contacted him had doubts about it. The iconic villain of Superman, in fact, he had been killed by the Kryptonian right at the end of the film directed by Zack Snyder:

I remembered that at the end of Man of Steel, Superman breaks Zod’s neck killing my character […] then I get this call and I think, “They’ve seen Man of Steel, haven’t they?” At that point my manager tells me: «Yes, they have seen Man of Steel, but it is different, it is a multiverse». I had no idea what that meant.

The director then explained to Shannon that The Flash will have the multiverse as its main theme and the actor thus decided to return to the role of Zod, but on one condition: Snyder should have given his green light to the project, given the friendship that binds the two. Once this approval was obtained, Michael Shannon has given his availability to return to the DC cinematic universe.:

I was very sorry about what happened to Zack after Justice League, it just didn’t feel right. I know I probably don’t know all sides of this story and I probably shouldn’t talk about it but, like I said, I love Zack very much. I spoke to Andy and told him I would feel uncomfortable doing this without Zack’s approval. […] So I contacted Zack and he gave me the green light.

The Flash will make its Italian theatrical debut on June 15, 2023. In addition to Michale Shannon, the cast of the film will be involved Ezra Miller, Sasha Calle And Michael Keaton.