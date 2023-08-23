Unfortunately, whenever a company film comes out in the cinema DC It is a kind of coin in the air, since some usually fall into the decent category, but in most cases they do not tend to transcend in terms of earnings and positive reviews. That is the case of The Flash, which failed miserably, and a report clarifies it in detail.

Pages like The Hollywood Reporter They comment that the film cost a little more than $300 million dollars, and in the end it has been indicated that it generated 268 million, something that led to gigantic losses for Warner and the others involved. To this is added, that some investment could return and recover enough thanks to streaming, since it will soon premiere on HBO Max.

The tape was somewhat destined to fail due to certain factors, the first of which was related to the universe of movies of DCWell, now that it has been restarted, no one understands if Flash I was going to continue for this continuity. To this is added that a certain part of the public refused to support a product related to ezra milleran actor who has been at the center of controversy.

With this in mind, it seems that DC It’s going to keep failing until a movie comes out that gets enough attention, and that hasn’t happened with Blue Beetle, which although it became a meme, in the end only people were joking giving the release date of it. Critically, it didn’t do so badly, but taking out such a niche character could be the key factor for not generating at the box office.

Via: hollywood reporter

Editor’s note: It didn’t really seem like a bad movie to me, but it’s not a huge hit either, that’s pretty far from the truth. Hopefully they’ll get back on track now that it’s coming to streaming platforms.