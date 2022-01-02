The Flash has DC fans excited, especially after the explosive trailer was released during the 2021 DC FanDome. The subsequent updates revealed not only more details about the plot, but what the return of Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck would look like in their respective cases. versions of Batman.

This all sounds promising enough; however, recent reports have worried loyal Snyderverse fans. Insider MyTimeToShineHello has posted that the movie starring Ezra Miller would serve as a full reboot for Justice League.

In that context, Keaton (whose presence would be confirmed for Batgirl) would become the titular Bat Man, but would give up the position to Leslie Grace’s Batgirl, after his solo film for HBO Max.

The Snyderverde would no longer be canon of the DCEU after the release of The Flash. Photo: Warner Bros / Composition

Thus, the heroine would eventually join Supergirl, Shazam and the ‘Scarlet Corridor’ as the new members of the reimagined Justice League. With it, unfortunately, Affleck’s Batman and Henry Cavill’s Superman would be out of DCEU canon .

That’s not all, but the information also states that the movie The Flash would end with its protagonist proposing to Shazam that they form the aforementioned team of superheroes. However, it has not been detailed what the future would be for other characters such as Wonder Woman or Aquaman.

For now, it has not yet been confirmed to what extent Warner Bros. is willing to rethink its entire cinematographic universe, especially considering that prior to the premiere of The Flash (November 4, 2022) has Black Adam and after his arrival on the big screen, the launch of Aquaman 2 is scheduled.