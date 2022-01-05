The film The Flash is on everyone’s lips, as new rumors and confirmations emerge every day. For now, it is already known that it will adapt Flashpoint, the comic that rebooted Dc comics. The story will show the protagonist traveling through various worlds of the multiverse, although he will take certain creative liberties, he could even restart the DC Extended Universe built by Zack snyder, which would mean that the versions of the Ben Affleck’s Batman and Henry Cavill’s Superman they would say goodbye.

How would the farewells of the two iconic DC superheroes be given?

Theories state that both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck’s versions of Bat Man will die in the film. But what about Henry Cavill’s Superman? Although the actor has already said repeatedly that he is willing to return as the most beloved superhero, it seems that Warner Bros would not agree and would plan to kill him in The Flash. According to rumors and leaks, the actor will say goodbye through television.

It has not yet been confirmed to what extent Warner Bros. is willing to rethink its entire cinematographic universe, especially considering that prior to the premiere of The Flash, Black Adam will arrive and after its arrival on the big screen, the launch of Aquaman 2.

When would The Flash be released?

The Flash, the film starring the American actor Ezra Miller, will not return to present some type of situation of its own or external to the pandemic, will hit the big screen on November 4, 2022.

