The DC Extended Universe is going through dramatic moments after the new claims of Warner Bros: the films of the film saga must have a guaranteed scale of box office success. That is, do not run the risk of failing in collection.

The first example was the cancellation of “Batgirl”, which did not have the best forecasts in numbers or critical appreciation. After this, fans are worried that the film “Flash” have the same fate due to the serious accusations it faces Ezra Miller.

Based on the comic “Flashpoint”, in this production we will see the ‘scarlet runner’ exploring his powers from the Speed ​​Force and how they allow him to travel through various alternate worlds. When he decides to prevent the murder of his mother, serious consequences will be unleashed in the timeline.

The story was planned to hit theaters on November 4, 2022. Unfortunately, Variety reports that it might not see the light of day due to the repeated accusations against the protagonist Ezra Miller.

The serious accusations against Ezra Miller

Miller was accused of endangering a 25-year-old mother and her three children, whom he housed on his farm in Vermont (United States). The public complaint was made by the father, after learning that the actor took them without his consent and that he had as many weapons as drugs in the house.

Previously, the artist was arrested for threatening to kill a couple in a bar in Hawaii. In addition, some parents filed a restraining order for allegedly badly influencing his daughter, whom the actor met when he was 12 years old.