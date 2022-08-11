After thelast complaint received on Mondayan accusation of burglaryit seems that Warner Bros. is now at loggerheads with the actor Ezra Miller. The Hollywood Reporter has in fact stated that according to some of their “reliable” sources the manufacturer it came to a critical pointand that he is preparing for at least 3 different scenarios.

In the firstcertainly the most preferable and perhaps the one with the most clues about it, Ezra Miller, once he returned home from his farm in Vermont, would seek professional help. In this case, the actor could afford to apologize to the audience, and assure them that he is taking his mental health seriously. This could also lead him to keep the role in the future.

The according to scenario would start if Miller didn’t seek help, but it didn’t aggravate the situation either. In this case Warner could afford to release the movie The Flash, for later let the actor go on his way and distance yourself as much as possible from him.

Finally, the‘last scenario it is certainly the most nefarious. If Ezra Miller doesn’t calm down, e committed some other crime from now to the release of the film, June 23, 2023, Warner Bros. would be forced to send up in smoke the production of a work from 200 million dollars.