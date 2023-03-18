Tom Cruise he saw The Flash premiered thanks to Warner Bros. and stayed enthusiasticto the point of wanting to call the director of the film, Andy Muschietti, to congratulate him personally for the excellent work done.

According to some sources, it went like this: in late February Cruise had a meeting with the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslav, who spoke highly of The Flash to him, to the point that the actor asked to be able to previewa request that Zaslav clearly complied with.

The film was therefore delivered to Tom Cruise’s Beverly Hills home, “escorted” by a Warner Bros. employee who, for safety reasons, was entertained throughout the viewing time and then brought the film back to its headquarters.

Well, Cruise was so impressed that he immediately called the director, Andy Muschietti, who obviously wasn’t expecting it, telling him that The Flash “is everything you want in a movie” and that “this is the kind of product of what we need now”.

A month after the release of the Italian trailer for The Flash’s Super Bowl, enthusiasm is growing towards the film which is said to reset the DC universe, offering James Gunn and his collaborators to start from scratch.