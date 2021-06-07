Through the years, Tom cavanagh has represented different versions of Harrison wells. This is due to his portrayal of Eobard Thawne, Pariah and Reverse Flash -in addition to Wells-, in the different adaptations that the characters of Dc comics for television.

In fact, it is understandable that the attachment to the villain is reflected not only by the fans, but also by the actor who plays him. In that sense, the specialized portal Screen Rant shared some recent statements by Cavanagh to TVLine, where explains his possible return to the series.

“I’m not saying this is going to happen, but (Arrowverse executive producer) Greg (Berlanti) and I always felt that when Grant (Gustin) decide to leave the series it would be difficult to imagine a scenario other than ‘Batman returns home to Joker’. Flash and Reverse Flash fix things. It would be difficult to imagine a different story line and that’s all I’m going to say right now, ”he said.

While there is no official announcement in between regarding Cavanagh’s return or his future in The Flash, it has transpired that The CW announced the departure of the 57-year-old actor, along with his co-star Carlos Valdés (Cisco Ramón), for this season. As detailed by Screen Rant, said situation was originally planned for the sixth season; however it was postponed due to a production delay derived from the current health situation.

On the other hand, the aforementioned media reports that the series will introduce a new character later this year. His name will be Bart Allen – the future son of Bart Allen with Nora West – and will be presented under the pseudonym Impulse. This event would be part of episode 150. Likewise, in said episode, Nora West-Allen, the couple’s daughter, would return.