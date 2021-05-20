Six years after its premiere, The Flash continues to surprise its fans with the adventures of its protagonist and the rest of the cast. Of all, Tom cavanagh He has become a favorite face for his roles as Harrison Wells, Eobard Thawne and more throughout his seven seasons.

“Ultimately, when you think about it, it’s another privilege as an actor because it’s a rarity that the same actor can play multiple versions of a character,” he commented in an interview for Entertainment Weekly. In this he delved into the reason why he decided to withdraw from the series.

Although he maintained that it was a very fun race, he considered that he no longer contributed in the same way. “The program is not called Wells, but The Flash. At one point I thought, ‘I’m going to do this as long as I’m feeling really challenging, enjoyable, and contributing to the Flash story,’ ”he said.

“After Sherloque was tracking himself, the Reverse Flash (in season 5), even at the beginning of that season, I thought, ‘Yeah, it looks like I’m headed for the exit now.’ I thought it would be a perfect ending (…). The program is called The Flash and it will be fine without me, “he concluded.

