The Flash will premiere a new season without two original members. As reported by the Deadline portal, Tom Cavanagh and Carlos Valdes will not be part of the eighth part of the series of the scarlet superhero.

Both actors leave the show after seven seasons, Valdes as Cisco Ramon and Cavanagh as the various versions of Harrison Wells.

According to Deadline, Valdes will continue to appear as Cisco until the end of the seventh season, but in Cavanagh’s case it is not known what will be the last episode in which he will appear.

It is believed that the actor would appear in chapter 9 and 10 of season seven. Nor is it known what idea the writers have to remove them from the series.

Eric Wallace, showrunner of The Flash, sent a statement where he talks about the retirement of both actors from The CW series .

“Tom and Carlos have been an integral part of our show for seven seasons, and we will miss them very much. They are both incredible talents who created beloved characters that fans and audiences around the world have grown to love. That is why we are happy to keep the door open for comeback appearances. “

The Flash confirmed its eighth season in early 2021, but it is not yet known what will happen to the series after the new episodes, as Grant Gustin (Flash), Candice Patton (Iris) and Danielle Panabaker (Frost / Caitlin) are negotiating new deals. in their contracts to return after part eight of the show.