After a production that would be simplistic to define troubled it seems that finally the The Flash with Ezra Miller is ready to land in theaters. In fact, just under a month is missing at the end of this long wait and i DC Studios decide to whet our curiosity even more with a latest trailer with surprising content to say the least. In this short video we will therefore see old characters from the snyderverse that we never expected to see again on the big screen; in fact, both theAlfred Pennyworth Of Jeremy Irons that theIris West Of Kiersey Clemons.

These two charismatic new characters will add to the already large cast of actors he sees Ezra Miller in the role of the protagonist Flash, Ben Affleck who will wear the costume of for the last time Batman together with Michael Keatonthe Supergirl Of Sasha Calle, Ron Livingstone And Maribel Verdu as Henry and Nora Allen and finally Ian Loh will play a young Barry Allen.

The names of also appear in the cast Saoirse-Monica Johnson And Rudy Mancuso but the characters they play are still unknown. Andy Muschiettidirector of ITwill take care of the direction of the film while the screenplay is entrusted Christina Hodsonfamous for Birds of Prey And Batgirl.