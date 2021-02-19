DC already has a new superhero. Supergirl has been announced as the new member of The Flash, a DC Universe film that will have Ezra Miller as the protagonist.

While some fans hoped that Melissa Benoist, who plays Kara Zor-El on televisionwould have the role, the film’s director, Andy Muschietti, revealed that Sasha Calle, of Colombian descent , has been chosen to interpret it in the cinema.

Through his Instagram account, the filmmaker shared an emotional video where he can be seen with Calle talking. Among the things they mentioned, the Argentine asked the actress if “she could fly”, to which a confused Calle only had laughter as answers.

“Would you like to fly? Because you might have to wear this, ”Muschietti mentions while holding up the Supergirl outfit. A surprised Sasha Calle began to cry when she realized that she had obtained the character. “I’m probably not going to stop crying all day,” he mentioned.

The Flash is the ‘Scarlet Runner’ first standalone adventure following his appearances in Justice League and Batman vs. Superman: the origin of justice. In the movie, we will see Ezra Miller as the sprinter who identifies himself only as Barry Allen.

The making of the DC Extended Universe tape has been in negotiations for some time. It suffered delays and production stoppages, which increased with the coronavirus pandemic.

The feature film has a release date set for 2022 and aims to start filming during the next month of April in the United Kingdom.