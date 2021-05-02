The Flash will finally be part of the DC Extended Universe. After a series of delays, director and story changes, the film is now in its filming stage.

The feature film will take advantage of the possibilities offered by the multiverse for Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton to play Batman again, thanks to the fact that the film will adapt Flashpoint, a comic in which the superhero travels through different realities.

The presence of Keaton It will be accompanied by the mansion we saw in the 1989 film, as can be seen in the images on Dctvcinenma’s Twitter, which show the impressive Wayne property that was used in Tim Burton films.

Wayne Manor. Photo: Twitter of Dctvcinenma

The Flash – release date

The Flash was set to hit theaters on July 1, 2022. However, Warner Bros decided to advance the premiere on June 3, 2022 because the production would have accelerated the development of the story of the film.

Flashpoint: what is it and how will it be adapted?

Flashpoint is one of the most acclaimed comics from DC Comics for showing an alternate reality created by Flash. In this world, Superman is captured by the Government, while Earth is a war zone between the Amazons and the Atlanteans.

Previously, the Heroic Hollywood portal pointed out that the film will not feature the classic war commanded by Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) and Aquaman (Jason Momoa). Actually, it will show how the superhero knows other alternate worlds and explores the infinite possibilities of the multiverse.

For this very reason, fans should expect the Flashpoint adaptation to take several creative licenses to modify the fiction. However, it would keep the same essence and message.