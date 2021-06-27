One of the most anticipated films by DC fans is The Flash. The feature film, starring Ezra Miller, will be inspired by the famous Flashpoint comic, which explores alternate worlds with different versions of the publisher’s superheroes.

With the comic as a reference, the film will bring back Michael Keaton as Batman. In an interview for The wrap, the director Andy Muschietti noted that the character will be “the baseline before launching into Barry’s adventure.”

Thus, the second photograph of the actor playing Bruce Wayne was made public on social networks. In this the actor is seen behind the wheel of a luxurious Mercedes Maybach Vision 6.

Bruce Wayne drives a luxurious car on the streets of Gothan. Photo: TW @kryptoncaged

Batman will have an important role in the story, as Andy Muschietti mentioned. “His characters are more related than we think. They both lost their mothers to murder and that is one of the emotional vessels of the film, ”explained the filmmaker.

What will the movie The Flash be about?

The film will focus on the comic book arc Flashpoint, where Barry Allen discovers that he is capable of time travel. This is how he will try to save his mother, murdered when he was little. It is believed that this story will serve to reboot the DCEU; In addition, the appearance of Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton’s Batman has been confirmed.

The Flash – release date

The Flash was set to hit theaters on July 1, 2022; however, Warner Bros decided to advance the premiere on June 3, 2022 because the production would have accelerated the development of the story of the film.