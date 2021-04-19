The Flash is one of the most anticipated movies for DCEU fans. After a series of delays, the feature film that will adapt the Flashpoint comic series began filming in London.

According to the Deadline portal, after several rumors that production would begin in March, Warner Bros confirmed the recording stage of the tape so that it can be released in 2022, as scheduled.

What will the movie The Flash be about?

The film will focus on the comic book arc Flashpoint, where Barry Allen discovers that he is capable of time travel. This is how he will try to save his mother, who was murdered when he was little. It is believed that this story will serve to restart the DCEU, in addition, the appearance of Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton’s Batman has been confirmed.

The Flash was set to hit theaters on July 1, 2022; however, Warner Bros decided to advance the premiere on June 3, 2022 because the production would have accelerated the development of the story of the film.

Danny DeVito could appear in the Flash as the Penguin

After the appearance of Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton, both as Batman, new information indicates that the film starring Ezra Miller could also incorporate a former DCEU villain.

As reported by the Comicbook web portal at the end of 2020, journalist Daniel Richtman used his Patreon account to confirm that Danny DeVito would have a cameo as the Penguin in the movie The Flash.