With a slow start for the Scarlet Speedster, the studio expected that Flash had a bit more stamina in his theatrical run. In its second weekend, Flash it grossed $15.3 million at the box office, experiencing a significant 73% drop from its opening weekend. The film has unfortunately managed to gross only $87.6 million in the United States and $123.3 million in the rest of the countries where it was released, for a total of $210.9 million globally.

This is bad news for the studio, considering the movie had a production budget of $200 million. That 73% drop is below other recent films in the DCEU which failed at the box office. Black Adam decreased by 59% in its second weekend, while Shazam: Fury of the Gods decreased by 69%; both films resulted in losses for the studio. The only comic book movie with a worse drop in its second weekend at the box office is Morbiuswhich experienced a drop of 73.8%.

Then why Flash is it performing so poorly? There may be several reasons why Flash It’s failing at the box office. The most obvious reason is that some people don’t want to see the movie because of the Miller controversies. Also, the movie faces stiff competition in theaters with another multiversal superhero movie, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

It was recently revealed that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse It had two versions in theaters, so people are going back to see it. If that wasn’t enough, the public has voiced complaints about the bad CGI visual effects and tacky cameos on Twitter.

Finally, another likely reason why fans aren’t watching this movie is that it’s supposed to reboot the DCEU. recent movies of DCEU have been disappointing, and although the reboot of Flash it may be good for future movies, it has divided the fan base and made a lot of people not interested in watching the movie. Whatever the reason, this does not bode well for future development projects. DC as Blue Beetle and Aquaman 2.

Flash It is currently on the billboard and you can see it in any room of the main cinema chains in our country.

Via: Game Rant