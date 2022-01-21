Flash, the film directed by Andy Muschietti, will bring back Michael Keaton as the Bat-Man, 30 years after Batman returns. For their part, fans could not be more excited, since the artist marked the character forever.

On The Jess Cagle podcast, the actor talked about his experience reprising the role and what ultimately convinced him. In addition, he had no qualms about filling the filmmaker with praise.

YOU CAN SEE: DC Comics Will Kill The Justice League In Epic War Led By Joshua Williamson

“When the proposal came to me, in the first place, I was curious about it. I thought, ‘Wow, what would that be like?’ And then, coincidentally, there were rumors, and I got a call from Warner Bros. They wanted to talk to me about something and there were hints about Batman. It has to be good. There’s no reason to do it if it’s not good,” he said.

After these words, he stressed that it was important to see an evolution: “It’s not worth it if nothing is really going to change. So I just jumped in and had fun. And why wouldn’t you? You know, I mean, director Andy Muschietti is fantastic and he’s really creative. I do not know. It’s fun”.

YOU CAN SEE: Peacemaker becomes HBO Max’s most watched series of the week

Keaton will once again be Batman for The Flash movie – Credit: Composition // Warner Bros

What is The Flash about?

“One night in the lab, lightning strikes a tray of chemicals, splashing police science Barry Allen with its contents. As a result of the accident, he becomes capable of moving at super-speed and takes the name of The Flash”, advances the synopsis.

When it premieres?

Andy Muschietti’s film is scheduled to premiere on November 4, 2022. HBO Max will be his next destination once his time in theaters ends.