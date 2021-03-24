Michael Keaton’s Batman renewed the character in the 90s and became a benchmark for future generations. More than 30 years later, the actor’s return as Bat Man in the DC Extended Universe has thrilled his fans.

His dream participation in The Flash was something to talk about after director Andy Muschietti’s announcement last year. It seemed that it was all a matter of time to have more details about Keaton’s role in fiction, but the same actor gave statements to Deadline that they would change the project plans.

”I have a lot going on right now. (…) Somewhere on my iPad there is an iteration of the whole Flash thing that I haven’t had time to read yet. I called them and said, ‘I have to be honest with you. I can’t look at anything right now. I’m so into this that I’m doing. Also, I am preparing a thing that I am producing. So yeah, there is that, ‘”he told the outlet.

Flash and Batman fighting side by side. Credit: Warner Bros / DC FanDome 2020

After these words, he added that the COVID-19 pandemic is the main factor that will determine if he will finally step on the recording set of The Flash. “That will determine everything and that is why I live outside the city on 17 acres, away from everyone. (…) It has me very worried. I check and think, ‘Is this going to literally kill me?’ And well, if not, then we can talk about it ”, he explained.

The importance of Michael Keaton as Batman in the Flash

In conversation with Variety, the director said that everything about the original Batman and his importance in the story will be revealed. “He is the baseline. It’s part of that unaltered state before launching into Barry’s adventure. (…) There is a familiarity there ”, he detailed previously.

