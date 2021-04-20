The Flash, the film starring Ezra Miller, will tell the first story of the ‘Scarlet Sprinter’ in the cinema. As if that wasn’t enough to excite DCEU fans, it will also bring back Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton in his roles as Batman.

How is this possible? The film will adapt Flashpoint, a comic in which the superhero travels through different realities and meets another version of the world, as well as its inhabitants. Of course, the film version will take creative licenses with respect to the comic.

Recently, Michael Keaton revealed to the media that he was not sure if he would finally step on the recording being due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To the delight of his thousands of followers, The Wrap confirms that the actor will arrive in London this week to film his scenes.

The actor has the last word on his return. Photo: Composition / Warner

According to director Andy Muschietti, Michael Keaton’s return as the Bat Man in the film has a surprising relationship with Ben Affleck, who is also returning to the role. Which is the reason? It will establish a sense of familiarity for Barry Allen and the audience.

He also explained that everything about the original Batman and his importance in history will be revealed. “He is the baseline. It’s part of that unaltered state before launching into Barry’s adventure. (…) There is a familiarity there ”, he detailed to the media.

Which version of Batman will Michael Keaton play? It is believed that the character that the actor will play will be that of an elderly Bruce Wayne, like the one in the animated series Batman beyond. Since he has many years on him, he delegates his responsibility to a boy named Terry McGinnis.