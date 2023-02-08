The difficulties faced by this film before a safe release date could be talked about are many and very varied but, finally, it seems that The Flash will officially hit all theaters on June 16, 2023. The release date is very close but, with James Gunn now in the management of film adaptations A.Dsome changes had to be made in order for the film’s script to coincide with the plot planned by the director.

The movie of Flash had initially planned a conclusion where the protagonist, following a journey between universes, would find himself in a reality with Michael Keaton And Sasha Calle to interpret Batman And Supergirl. It is no secret, however, that one of the goals of the new creative director of the DC Studios there is that of definitively cutting ties with the previous schedule and the film of Flash, given the plot ideas offered, it is the right pretext to do so. Here is a related article.

With these premises, the cameos in the film did not help James Gunn’s plans who found himself forced to order its cancellation. Other previous cast appearances, such as that of the Superman Of Henry Cavillwere slated for in some of the upcoming DC movies but it looks like those will also be scrapped.