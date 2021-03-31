The seventh season of The Flash is one of the most acclaimed by DCEU fans. Remember that the channel The CW has launched several superhero shows to extend the Arrowverse.

To keep the public with expectations, a recent Variety report notes that the actor Jordan fishe, known for working on To all the boys 2, will join the cast of part seven of the series to bring life to Bart allen, son of Barry Allen and Iris West.

This has caused some confusion among fans, as the character, in the dc comics, is actually the grandson of the protagonist and is known as Impulse. In this way, the show would be taking an original path for its history.

Despite the changes, the medium mentioned some details of the ‘Scarlet Corridor’ of the series that resemble it with that of the comics. One of them is that he will cause problems for his parents because of his impatient attitude, living up to his name in the comics. He is also described as the fastest teenager in the world who will join his family to eliminate a terrible threat.

Bart Allen will make his first appearance at the The Flash season 7 episode 17, so it would still be a few weeks until its arrival, since the program is currently in chapter 5.

What will happen in The Flash season 7?

With Barry Allen (played by Grant Gustin) As the protagonist, the hero will return to take revenge on the new Mirror Master (Efrat Dor), who managed to escape the Mirrorverse and returned to the real world. After the release of a trailer, followers of the ‘Scarlet Corridor’ hope that several of their questions will be answered in the new episodes.