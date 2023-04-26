It just opens with Batman this new trailer, which shows the character played by Michael Keaton, who returns to wear the Dark Knight’s uniform for the occasion. The Flash will arrive June 15 in all theaters, including in IMAX.

The trailer shows how Barry Allen lost his mother, explaining that his will to change the past has also distorted the future. The bad guy seems to be Zod in this case, already seen in Man of Steel and which now returns in this film which will see the meeting of various heroes from the various DC timelines.

There is in fact also Ben Affleck like Batman, who unlike Keaton’s Batman, explains how suffering and tragedy shouldn’t define people, which is why he doesn’t need to fix them.

You can watch the video at the top of the news, as we remind you that The Flash will hit theaters on June 15, 2023.