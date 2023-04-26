The Flash it shows with the second Italian trailerin which the Michael Keaton’s Batman tells its story, but not only: we also find new sequences starring Supergirl, Zod and Ben Affleck’s Batman.

A few weeks after the trailer for The Flash of the Super Bowl, here is therefore a further look at the film directed by Andy Muschietti who will take care of reset the DC cinematic universeand which everyone speaks highly of, including Tom Cruise.

Michael Keaton’s Batman tells in the video how he began to fight crime and what it means to him, but as mentioned there are also unedited sequences in which we see Sasha Calle’s Supergirl again, Michael Shannon’s General Zod and of course the Ben Affleck’s Batman.

In short, it seems that fans of DC characters will have bread for their teeth when they go to the cinema, on June 15th, to attend The Flash.