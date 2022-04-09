While the current controversies that see the protagonist Ezra Miller continue to emerge, fans are clamoring for that to be Grant Gustin to assume the role of Flash in the DCEU.

Two years before Barry Allen debuted in DCEU in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justicein 2016, Gustin took over the role for the second series of the Arrowverse, that is The Flash.

Gustin led the series for eight seasons and will come back for a ninth. Meanwhile, Ezra Miller played the role of The Flash in three DCEU films and is finally ready to receive his first solo film next year.

However, there have been some events recently that they aggravated Miller’s position. The actor last week was arrested in Hawaii following an altercation in a bar. The actor was charged with harassment after screaming obscenities and assaulting other clients.

Miller later suffered a restraining order after harassing a married couple who was hosting him. Since then, a report has emerged that Warner Bros. bosses had conducted an emergency meeting on Miller’s recent actions, suspending further DC projects involving Miller as the Flash.

The news has led many fans online to voice their opinion on who should play Flash in the future as a replacement for Miller. As already mentioned, Gustin is the most popular name for fans, and in fact the name “Grant Gustin” has been trending on Twitter for the past few days.

I genuinely would be ok if the #Flash movie gets delayed another year while they reshoot all of Ezra’s scene with Grant Gustin as his replacement. I mean, he’s already the perfect Barry Allen, and it’s time for him to officially be on the big screen pic.twitter.com/Uq3v5n5LW6 – Jorge Rojas Plata (@strangefluxx) April 6, 2022

Just a reminder that Grant Gustin is the only flash WB needs. #theflash pic.twitter.com/RShqK8GJ5J – JC Imagined (@JcImagined) April 6, 2022

Grant Gustin going to talk to his agents https://t.co/jYRxr7yFrF pic.twitter.com/vRQ2cvIlTf – James III (@ James3rdComedy) April 6, 2022

In addition, fans also suggest that the character of Barry be replaced with that of Wally Westa character who in the comics first played the role of Kid Flash and then those of third Flash.

The Miller report also describes some harassing behavior even on the set of The Flash of 2023, although they were not violent. This isn’t the first time Miller has been the subject of some controversy; in 2020 the actor was in fact filmed choking a fan.

At first The Flash it was scheduled to go live at the end of the year, but has been postponed to June 2023. That means Warner Bros. has more than a year to decide what to do about Miller’s future, however it is highly unlikely that the studio decides to remove the actor from the film and re-shoot all of his scenes.