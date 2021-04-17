The Flash has become one of the most complicated productions in the DC Extended Universe. After a series of delays and director changes, the film is now out of pre-production and fans couldn’t be more excited about the project’s progress.

The film will take advantage of the possibilities offered by the multiverse to bring back Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton in their roles as Batman. This will be possible thanks to the fact that the story will adapt Flashpoint, a comic in which the superhero will travel through different realities.

Not for nothing the expectations of the fandom are high, but it is still necessary for us to see the result on screen on November 4, 2022. To the relief of fans fearful of further delays, Deadline reported that “the film is already in production in London. ”.

Ezra Miller will be the Flash in the next DCEU movie. Photo: Warner Bros

Flashpoint: what is it and how will it be adapted?

Flashpoint is one of the most acclaimed comics from DC Comics for showing an alternate reality created by Flash. In this world, Superman is captured by the government, while Earth is a war zone between the Amazons and the Atlanteans.

Previously, the Heroic Hollywood portal pointed out that the film will not feature the classic war commanded by Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) and Aquaman (Jason Momoa). Actually, it will show how the superhero knows other alternate worlds and explores the infinite possibilities of the multiverse.

For this very reason, fans should expect the Flashpoint adaptation to take several creative licenses to modify the fiction. However, it would keep the same essence and message.